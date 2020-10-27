Uttarakhand CM to review performance of departments, ministries

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will conduct a review of various departments and ministries in the state.

According to a statement from Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister will review the working of various departments and ministries in the state. These review meetings will take place between October 29 and November 18.

According to the statement, subordinate district level officers including district officers will be participating through video conferencing. There will be a presentation of the updated progress of the departments. These presentations will include Centrally funded schemes, the progress of priority works of the state government and future action plan.

The review meeting will be held in the auditorium at the Chief Minister's residence.

Chief Minister will also visit districts after reviewing the departments of cabinet ministers in the state. During the tour of the districts, the Chief Minister will review the development works at the district level. He will also review the work done in the developmental works at the ground level, as per the statement. (ANI)