Uttarakhand CM launches 'Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana'

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched the Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana for self-employment by solar energy farming at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali auditorium in Dehradun.

"The aim of the scheme is to promote the production of green energy and to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth of the State and returning migrants. Each beneficiary of this scheme will be allocated solar plants of 25 kilowatts and 10,000 people will get self-employment under this scheme," the Chief Minister said speaking at the launch of the event on Wednesday.

As per a statement, all the benefits available under the scheme will also be acceptable to the developers of this scheme.

While addressing the attendants of the event, Radhika Jha, Secretary Energy Department, said that with the installation of solar panels for integrated farming, fruits, vegetables and herbs can be produced on the same land. Seeds of climate-based medicinal and spongy plants will be provided free of cost on the land to be set up.

"The scheme aims to allocate 10,000 projects to eligible applicants. To achieve this goal, year-wise and district-wise targets are being decided in collaboration with MSMEs. Permissible grants and benefits will be available for MSME's Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana. There will be no educational qualification for this," Jha said.

The statement further mentioned that beneficiaries can take a loan from private or national banks. Private banks will give loans for the scheme for a period of eight years at an interest rate of eight per cent.

"A committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate to allocate projects at the district level to the applicants found suitable by the technical committee. After receiving the project allocation letter, the beneficiary will enter a power purchase agreement with the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited. Within seven days of submission of the project allocation letter, a copy of the contract and other necessary records will be forward to the concerned bank branch. Within 15 days, the acceptance or rejection notice from the bank branch will be conveyed to the beneficiary," the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Ratuli, Additional Secretary Neeraj Khairwal, Director General Information Meharban Singh Bisht and other officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)