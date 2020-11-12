Uttarakhand BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena passes away

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena passed away at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The BJP leader was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was an MLA from Salt constituency in Almora district. His wife had passed away a few days back following a heart attack.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed deep condolences on the demise of MLA Surendra Singh Jeena.

"State had lost an energetic and visionary leader. I had met him at his residence recently on the demise of his wife. He was counted among the MLAs who were always active, he was a public servant, who was vocal about the problems of the underprivileged and was constantly struggling for the development of his constituency," Chief Minister said in a press statement.

BJP State President Bansidhar Bhagat also expressed deep condolences on the death of BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena. (ANI)