Uttarakhand: 22–Year-Old Kashmiri Man's Dead Body Recovered From Yamuna River in Dehradun

Dehradun, September 13: The state disaster response force (SDRF) on Sunday recovered the body of a 22-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir who was fished out of the Yamuna river in Vikas Nagar area of Dehradun. The youth has been identified as Khalid who was reported missing on Thursday.

According to a report, published in the Hindustan Times, Khalid slipped into the river while bathing there with his friends. He was resident of Jammu and Kashmir, but was living in Dehradun as he was pursuing his studies, said officials. Mountains Are Calling! Uttarakhand Tourism Introduces 'Incentive Coupon Scheme': Now Visit Devbhoomi And Avail Discounts Every Day, Know All Details Here.

Informing more about the case, SDRF spokesperson Praveen Alok said, as quoted by the daily, "The youth was missing since September 10 when he had gone to Yamuna river with his three friends to celebrate his birthday. While bathing in the river, he slipped and was washed away in the waters."

Adding more, Alok said, "An SDRF team had rushed there, after receiving the information from local police and initiated a search operation to find him. After efforts of about two days, the SDRF fished out his body from the river with the help of its divers." Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination after which it will be handed over to youth’s family members who reached Dehradun on Saturday.