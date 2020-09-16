Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Gangraped in Moving Car in Meerut by 3 Men, 2 Accused Arrested

Meerut, September 16: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving car by three men in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Monday. After committing the crime, the accused dumped the rape survivor at an isolated location. The woman is a nursemaid at a private hospital. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Held for Raping Minor Girl in Lakhimpur District.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the rape survivor managed to reach a nearby hospital. The hospital staff alerted the police. A case has been registered in the matter. The police went to the spot where the crime was committed.

“After scanning the CCTV footage, we found out the registration number of the car and soon tracked its owner,” reported TOI quoting a police official as saying. Two accused were arrested in the case. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mutilated Body of Teenage Girl Found in Lakhimpur Kheri.

An FIR was registered under section 376-D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused arrested have been identified as Rajat Tyagi and Vasu. Police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the third accused.

According to the reports, one of the accused was known to the woman and she agreed to meet him after work. Both were in constant touch from the past few days. She met Rajat in the car. After some time, two other accused also entered the vehicle.