Uttar Pradesh: Man Catches Wife With Her Lover in Budaun, They Beat Him to Death

Budaun, June 5: A man was beaten to death by his wife and her lover allegedly after he caught them in compromising position. The incident took place at Dhubiatal village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on June 3. The deceased man was identified as Rajesh Kumar. Police registered a case and arrested Rajesh Kumar's wife Meenakshi. Her alleged lover, who is also her brother-in-law (husband of her sister), was also booked. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Refused Sex, Man Kills Wife and Throws 3 Children in Canal.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Birthday Today: Some Lesser Known Facts About Uttar Pradesh CM

Meenakshi had initially told police that some unidentified people killed her husband, a report by TOI said. According to the report, she could not explain the absence of her brother-in-law when the crime was committed. Her brother-in-law, who is suspected to be her lover, had come to visit the couple from Mohali in Punjab. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Husband Kills Wife For Not Serving Salad With His Meal in Shamli.

The report said cops suspect that Rajesh caught his wife and her lover in a compromising position after the duo killed him. "We have registered an FIR against the wife and her relative on the complaint of the victim's brother," Siddharth Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Delhi: E-Rickshaw Driver Stabs Woman Over Monetary Dispute, Arrested

Rajesh had serious injuries on his head and face. Police suspect a heavy object was used to kill Rajesh, according to another report. Police have taken Meenakshi into custody and she was being questioned. Further investigation into the matter was underway.