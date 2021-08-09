Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Slits Throat Of Her Two Sons In Moradabad Due to Regular Fights With Husband Over Financial Issues; 1 Dies

Team Latestly
·2 min read

Moradabad, August 9: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly slit the throat of her two kids after a fight in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Saturday night. One of her kids died, while the other is battling for life. She also tried to end her life. The incident took place in Ghosipura village under Katghar police station. The four-year-old deceased boy has been identified as Adarsh. Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Newlywed Woman Killed by Husband and In-Laws for Dowry in Patna

The woman used to have regular fights with her husband over financial issues. Her elder boy, six-year-old Daksh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Pakhwara area. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused’s husband works as a contractor at a firm. He used to get his salary late, and due to this reason, there used to be frequent fights between the couple. Maharashtra Shocker: Newborn Girl Dies After 16-Year-Old Mother Throws Her Off Second-Floor Bathroom Of Residential Building in Virar; Minor Detained.

Preeti even asked her husband to change his job. On Friday, the couple had a brief fight, after which Devendra went to his office. On Saturday, Preeti took the extreme step. Police were informed by the family after hearing loud noises from Preeti’s room. They found that Adarsh was lying in a pool of blood. Meanwhile, the couple’s elder son was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Two Women Hack Neighbour to Death With Hardware Tool in Chembur Over Previous Enmity, Arrested

The accused’s mother-in-law told the police that Preeti had attacked her kids with a sharp object when they were sleeping. “An FIR has been registered against the woman under IPC sections 302 [punishment for murder] and 309 [attempt to commit suicide],” reported the media house quoting Moradabad SP Amit Anand as saying. The woman has been arrested. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The body of the deceased boy has been sent for postmortem.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Springer's blast caps epic comeback in win over Red Sox

    An eighth-inning, three-run homer from George Springer provided the Blue Jays with the perfect ending to their triumphant 10-day, 11-game Rogers Centre return.

  • Peyton Manning gets in Tom Brady, Ray Lewis jokes but also gets emotional during HOF speech

    Manning didn't disappoint with his Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

  • Top 5 Canadian moments from Tokyo Olympics

    These Olympics were a giant success for Canada, and these five moments stood out above the rest.

  • Rockies 'disgusted' after fan yells racial slurs at Marlins OF Lewis Brinson

    The fan remains unidentified.

  • Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones delivers dunk of the year candidate in Summer League debut

    It's the first week of Summer League and we might have the dunk of the year.

  • Idiot on the field at Dodger Stadium gets laid out by ball girl

    This looked like it hurt.

  • Mitchell puts a bow on Canada's best-ever Games

    Kelsey Mitchell won Canada's final medal of Tokyo's Olympic Games with a gold in women's sprint.

  • Lionel Messi confirms he's leaving Barcelona as reports of a PSG move heat up

    What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.

  • Tokyo Olympics end with official hand-off to Paris for 2024 Games

    The Tokyo Games have officially come to an end, but the 2024 Paris Olympics already look like they're going to be a good time.

  • Brutal KO kick leads to Olympics disqualification of would-be winner in karate gold medal match

    Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.

  • Lane Kiffin says Ole Miss football players, staff are 100 percent vaccinated

    The state of Mississippi ranks last in vaccination rate.

  • CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

    WASHINGTON — CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols. The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS." Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United. Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench. Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal d

  • Herbert, James excel in Chargers' scrimmage in front of fans

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers fans got to see a little bit of everything during their first opportunity to view a practice at SoFi Stadium. The Maine and The Offspring performed during a pregame concert, new coach Brandon Staley got his first time to go through a game routine, and Derwin James and Justin Herbert made big plays. “I’m so glad that we did this because this is so much different than a training camp practice. I think that adjustment is real,” Staley said. “I’m glad ou

  • White Sox sweep Cubs at Wrigley as Jiménez drives in 5 runs

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez drove in five runs with two homers and a double, and the Chicago White Sox beat the crosstown Cubs 9-3 on Sunday night for their first sweep of a three-game series at Wrigley Field since May 2012. Jiménez and Andrew Vaughn hit two-run shots after Tim Anderson led off the game with a solo drive as the White Sox hit Zach Davies hard in a five-run first inning. The outburst put the AL Central leaders ahead early on a warm night with the wind blowing out at the iconic bal

  • Raptors re-sign restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to multi-year deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have re-signed restricted free agent Gary Trent Jr. to a multi-year contract. The 22-year-old guard had career-best numbers last season in 58 games and 38 starts between Toronto and the Portland Trail Blazers. He was dealt to Toronto alongside teammate Rodney Hood in a deal that saw the Blazers acquire Norman Powell at the NBA trade deadline. Trent Jr. posted averages of 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 31.8 minutes and shot .355 (44-124) from three-point range in 17 game

  • Marlins' Brinson target of fan's racial slur in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday. The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip. “Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,” he said in a text message to The

  • Peyton's Place is Hall of Fame, with Woodson, Megatron

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton's Place is now in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The only five-time NFL MVP and a two-time Super Bowl winner who left the game five years ago with a slew of passing records was enshrined Sunday night with other members of the class of 2021. The stadium rocked with cheers from fans in Colts blue or Broncos orange — the two franchises he took to the top — when Manning was introduced. The man who could spend seemingly endless moments changing plays at the line t

  • The Latest: Versatile DB Charles Woodson enters Hall of Fame

    CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: ___ For 18 seasons, whether playing cornerback or safety, Charles Woodson was as dependable as they come. And now he has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 1998 Defensive Rookie of the Year with Oakland who won Defensive Player of the Year honors 11 years later as a Packer, Woodson never cared where he played as long as he was on the field. Wherever he was, as Aaron Rodgers said, Woodson “understood hi

  • Mitchell's friends cheer gold medallist while wearing her old racing skin suits

    EDMONTON — As Kelsey Mitchell was cycling for Olympic gold in Tokyo, her friends back home in Edmonton were donning her old racing skin suits and cheering her on as they watched the track competition on Nicole Ruptash's deck. Mitchell and Ruptash are more than just good friends. The two have known each other since junior high, and when Mitchell travelled to Toronto for the training camp where she switched from soccer to cycling, Ruptash went with her. And after Ruptash got hit in the mouth durin

  • Pats' vet Slater changing with the times to remain effective

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Training camp has changed for Matthew Slater since he initially reported to the New England Patriots as a fifth-round draft choice out of UCLA in 2008. “Oh, man,” Slater said Sunday when asked what he remembers about his first camp. “Thinking I was going to get cut every day. There was just so much that I didn’t know and understand about playing in this league. I didn’t know what my future looked like in this league. There was a lot of angst as far as what’s today going