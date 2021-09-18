Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Relative In Busy Market Area of Moradabad District

Moradabad, September 18: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by his relative in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. The deceased has been identified as Zahid. He was an e-rickshaw driver. The incident took place in the market in the Kathghar area of the district on the evening of September 18. The police reached the spot and took the victim to a hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man With Friend's Help Kills Mother After She Tries to Stop Him From Smuggling Smack in Bijnor.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused Obaid’s sister had married the deceased’s elder brother against the wishes of the family a few days ago. On September 11, the meeting between the two families took place to resolve the matter. During the meeting, Obaid was reported insulted by Zahid and his cousins. The accused attacked Zahid to take revenge for his insult. Pilibhit Horror: Teen Harcharan Singh Given Electric Shocks, Brutally Murdered by Girlfriend's Family, 2 Accused Arrested.

“Police rushed the victim to the hospital after receiving a call, but his life couldn’t be saved. We are questioning the accused and are in the process of registering an FIR against him,” reported the media house quoting SP City Amit Kumar Anand as saying. Shockingly, people present in the market recorded the incident on camera instead of taking the victim to a hospital. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

