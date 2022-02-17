Uttar Pradesh: 13 dead after falling into well in Kushinagar

·1 min read

At least 13 people have died after falling into a well during a wedding ceremony in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the victims - all women and children - were sitting on a metal slab covering the well when it collapsed under their weight.

Two more people have been injured in the accident, which took place in Kushinagar district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the deaths "heart-wrenching".

The tragedy took place on Wednesday evening during the traditional "haldi" ceremony, in which relatives apply turmeric paste to the faces of the bride and groom as a marker of prosperity.

When the slab broke, other guests ran to rescue the victims and took them to a nearby hospital. While 11 people were declared dead immediately, two others died later during treatment, police said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked district authorities to assist the families of the victims.

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rights group documents extrajudicial harassment in Vietnam

    BANGKOK (AP) — Vietnam’s Communist government routinely obstructs people's movement and conducts other extrajudicial harassment including house arrest in its systematic repression of civil and political rights, Human Rights Watch said in a report Thursday. “These widely practiced violations of the right to freedom of movement in Vietnam are often overlooked in conventional rights reporting, which often focuses on larger-stake issues such as the prosecution and long-term imprisonment of dissident

  • Alia Bhatt Talks Teaming With Sanjay Leela Bhansali On “Powerful” Story ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ – Berlin

    Despite her young age, India-born British actress Alia Bhatt has sustained herself as a leading lady in Hindi cinema for the past decade, racking up credits including Gully Boy, Raazi and Highway. Among the awards and box office successes have also been a selection of high-profile premieres at international festivals, which is not routinely a […]

  • High school basketball: City playoff results

    High school basketball: City playoff results for Wednesday, Feb. 16.

  • Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies at 69

    The music composer, known for his groovy disco tunes and iconic style, has died at the age of 69.

  • INSIGHT-Hot tubs, hapless police and a bridge too far for Canada’s Trudeau

    Frustration with the failure of Canadian police to lift blockades at the border and in the capital, along with scenes of protesters lounging in hot tubs near Parliament, ultimately drove Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to seek emergency powers, three sources said on Tuesday. Trudeau on Monday invoked the little-used Emergencies Act, signaling the federal government was taking control of a situation local and provincial police have struggled to resolve as protests against pandemic restrictions dragged on. Discussions on invoking the rarely used powers first began on Thursday as the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, a key U.S.-Canada trade artery between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, entered its third day, two of the sources, who are familiar with the discussions, said.

  • Queen holds in-person audience day after Andrew settles sexual assault lawsuit

    The monarch, 95, met the new Defence Services Secretary at Windsor, six days after her Covid scare.

  • India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state

    A dispute over restrictions on the wearing of the hijab by female students in a southern Indian state has now reached India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, with a group of youngsters asking a college to ban the head covering. Authorities closed colleges in Karnataka in India's south last week after a new uniform policy barred students from wearing headscarves in classrooms, leading to protests by Muslim students and counter protests by Hindu students. Muslims have criticised the ban as another way of marginalising a community that accounts for about 13% of Hindu-majority India's 1.35 billion people.

  • Canada protests: Ottawa stand-off continues as blockades cleared

    Ottawa police have issued leaflets to remaining protesters telling them to leave the area.

  • LAPD searching for suspects in pair of follow-home robberies; reward offered

    Investigators believe three men are responsible for the Dec. 11 incidents in downtown L.A. and Calabasas. One is in custody.

  • Raptors' Trent hits 30 points again in 103-91 win vs. Wolves

    Gary Trent Jr. has no exotic plans for the All-Star break, he's just happy to use the time for bonus bonding with his three younger brothers in Minnesota. Pascal Siakam added 17 points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Raptors. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaden McDaniels pitched in 18 points and seven rebounds, but they were done in by some defensive lapses and icy outside shooting down the stretch.

  • This ancient 'killer' crocodile had a dinosaur as its last meal, research shows

    Australian researchers have found the 95-million-year-old remains of a crocodile that had eaten a dinosaur before it died. It was its last meal.

  • Imitation firearm recovered from scene of RCMP shooting in Ponoka, investigators say

    An imitation firearm was recovered from the scene where a 39-year-old man was shot by an RCMP officer in Ponoka last week, Alberta's police watchdog says. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was directed to investigate after an officer fired his gun at a man on the morning of Feb 10. The man was shot around 9:45 a.m. after RCMP received reports of "an agitated male waving a handgun in the air" approaching the Ponoka RCMP detachment, ASIRT said in a news release Monday. The detachm

  • Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15

    BEIJING (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Beijing Games: ___ ALPINE SKIING WOMEN'S DOWNHILL Corinne Suter, a 27-year-old Swiss skier who injured both of her legs early in the season, edged Italian Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win gold in the women's downhill. Goggia won silver and fellow Italian Nadia Delago won bronze 0.57 seconds behind Suter, who becomes the first woman since Lindsey Vonn to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in downhill at the same

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Humphries wins Olympic bobsled gold for U.S.; Canada's de Bruin takes bronze

    YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, stood on her sled and defiantly posed with folded arms. A two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada, the women's bobsled icon was back atop the podium on the sporting world's biggest stage. Only this time, she was decked out in Stars and Stripes. Following a trying four years that included accusations of harassment leading to an acrimonious split with the country of her birth, Humphries won the inaugural monobob race at the Beijing Ga

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G