Former UTSA football player Michael Egwuagu charged with murdering pregnant sister

Former UTSA safety Michael Egwuagu was charged with murder on Friday. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Former UTSA Roadrunners football player Michael Egwuagu was charged with murder Friday for the fatal stabbing of his pregnant sister, Jennifer Chioma Ebichi.

Travis County police responded to a 911 call at a Pflugerville, Texas, home — just north of Austin — where Ebichi, 32, was found on the kitchen floor with multiple stab wounds around 5 p.m.

Egwuagu, 25, was arrested in connection with the murder shortly after police arrived at the scene and could possibly face more than one murder charge. Police confirmed via autopsy that Ebichi was in her first trimester of pregnancy. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Efforts were reportedly made to save Ebichi and the unborn baby, but she died at the scene. The woman’s identity was not released until Sunday, but she was immediately confirmed to be Egwuagu’s sister.

One neighbor reportedly saw Egwuagu, with blood on his hands and feet, dump his clothes in a trash bin and ask family members for his bible.

Egwuagu played safety for the Roadrunners from 2013-16 and was second-team All-Conference USA in his senior season. He accrued 209 tackles and six interceptions over 43 games and briefly played for the Chicago Bears during their 2017 rookie mini-camp.

