UTSA defeats North Dakota 80-76

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Amir "Primo" Spears' 28 points helped UTSA defeat North Dakota 80-76 on Friday night.

Spears added three steals for the Roadrunners (4-5). Damari Monsanto scored 12 points, going 4 of 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Marcus Millender had 10 points and went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

Dariyus Woodson led the way for the Fightin' Hawks (4-7) with 21 points. Treysen Eaglestaff added 14 points for North Dakota. Brian Matthews also had 13 points and seven rebounds.

UTSA went into halftime ahead of North Dakota 43-38. Spears scored 12 points in the half. Spears scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead UTSA to a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press