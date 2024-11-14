'Utmost respect doesn't do it justice' - Farrell on Healy

[Getty Images]

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has praised Cian Healy ahead of the prop's record-equalling 133rd cap against Argentina on Friday.

Five-time Six Nations winner Healy will tie former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll's record when he is introduced from the bench against the Pumas at Aviva Stadium.

"The utmost respect doesn't do it justice," Farrell said when asked about his thoughts on the Leinster forward, who made his Test debut in 2009.

"It's been a pleasure to be able to coach him. I was thinking back, when I coached Cian for the first time was 2013 on the [British and Irish] Lions tour.

"I was amazed by his athleticism. He would have been right in his pomp then in 2013 and he got a terrible ankle injury and the tour was taken away from him. That tour was made for him."

In addition to his longevity in the Test arena, Healy boasts a hugely decorated club CV having won four Champions Cups and seven league titles with Leinster, for whom he also holds the cap record.

"He's been a world-leading loosehead throughout his career. The transition he's made in the last number of years in how he's not just accepted but relished the responsibility of being a mentor to somebody like Andrew Porter.

"He [Porter] is a world-class loosehead and Cian's a part of the reason for that. He's selfless in that regard. But just watching how he's been with [uncapped prop] Jack Boyle has been priceless. He's a legend in our squad and continues to be so."