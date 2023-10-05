Utility stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets in the red

TORONTO — Strength in utility stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.57 points at 19,055.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 147.86 points at 32,981.69. The S&P 500 index was down 32.21 points at 4,231.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 127.90 points at 13,108.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.80 cents US compared with 72.76 cents US on Wednesday.

The November crude oil contract was down 62 cents at US$83.60 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 18 cents at US$3.14 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.50 at US$1,831.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press