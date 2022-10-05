Utility recommends these Kansas City neighborhoods boil water before drinking, cooking

KC Water issued a boil water advisory for two areas of Kansas City.

The utility recommends that residents in the Northeast Industrial District and parts of the northern portion of the Historic Old Northeast between Interstate 35 and Interstate 435 and from St. John Avenue to the Missouri River boil water before cooking and drinking and when cleaning surfaces that touch food. The same advisory applies to customers in the Union Hill and Longfellow neighborhoods between Main Street and Troost Avenue and from Linwood Boulevard to East 27th Street.

A boil water advisory is a precautionary measure put in place when water may be at risk because of an issue in the distribution system, according to the advisory.

“An advisory does not mean that the drinking water is contaminated, but rather that it could be contaminated,” KC Water wrote in the advisory, “so precautions should be taken until drinking water quality testing can be completed to confirm that no bacterial contamination is present.”

KC Water recommends that customers living in the affected areas boil tap water vigorously for three minutes before using it to drink, cook or prepare food, and water boiled for cooking can also be used to brush teeth. Allow the water to cool completely before drinking it.

Any ice made with unboiled tap water should not be used for drinking. To clean dishes and food contact surfaces, disinfect tap water with one teaspoon of household bleach per gallon of water.

Tap water is safe for other purposes like bathing, but children should be discouraged from drinking bath water.

The advisory will remain in place until KC Water issues a cancellation notice.