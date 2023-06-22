Utility giants must pass price savings onto consumers, says Jeremy Hunt

News of Jeremy Hunt’s meeting came after the Bank of England increased interest rates to five per cent - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Treasury will urge regulators to make sure that any falls in the price of energy, water, broadband and mobile phone services are passed onto consumers.

Next week, Jeremy Hunt will break with recent precedent by meeting with the heads of all of the UK’s major regulators, rather than one on one, as he fights to bring down inflation.

Figures inside Number 11 are keen to make sure that as wholesale costs drop in the coming months, the reductions also follow through into the monthly bills that people pay.

Many Britons will have signed long-term contracts with utility companies, meaning that if such agreements were entered into when prices were high, they will not automatically benefit from falls in costs.

The Chancellor revealed the meeting in a letter to Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England governor, on Thursday after a 13th consecutive interest rate rise.

Mr Hunt wrote: “Next week, I will meet with regulators to discuss how we can make sure falls in input costs are passed onto consumers. I will discuss what action regulators are taking, and how we go further to reduce inflation and ease the impacts of the cost of living.”

Among the expected attendees are senior figures from the Competition and Markets Authority, Ofcom, Ofwat and Ofgem.

Those regulators cover companies that supply heating and electricity, water, broadband, mobile phone connectivity and much more.

There have been concerns in recent months that banks are benefiting from increased interest rate payments for loans but not passing the higher rates on to savers.

The Treasury wants to hear directly from regulators about what is happening with input costs in each sector and how that follows through into reduced household bills.

Making the link more efficient could theoretically help bring down inflation, Treasury insiders believed, as it would result in prices paid by consumers dropping more rapidly.

On Thursday, Rishi Sunak again signalled his enthusiasm to see supermarkets passing on falling wholesale food prices to consumers.

During a visit to an Ikea distribution centre in Kent, the Prime Minister told workers he knew that their weekly shop has “gone up far too much in the past few months especially”.

Mr Sunak added: “We’re looking at the supermarkets, making sure that they’re behaving responsibly and fairly when it comes to pricing all those products, to make sure that we’re easing the burdens on your weekly shop.”

Downing Street figures looked at a cap on food prices earlier this year, but dropped the idea. Mr Hunt said on Wednesday: “I do not believe that capping prices is the right long-term solution.”

In his letter to Mr Bailey, Mr Hunt said: “The Government is focusing on measures that help tackle increasing costs in the food sector and we will continue to engage with the food supply chain on potential measures to ease the pressure on consumers.”

The so-called “stickiness” of high inflation, which means prices dropping over a longer period than hoped, has caused concern across Whitehall.

The Chancellor reacted to the news of the Bank of England raising interest rates by half a percentage point to five per cent by expressing his backing for the approach.

Mr Hunt said: “High inflation is a destabilising force eating into pay cheques and slowing growth. Core inflation is higher in 14 EU countries and interest rates are rising around the world, but the lesson from other countries is that if you stick to your guns, you bring inflation down.

“Our resolve to do this is watertight because it is the only long-term way to relieve pressure on families with mortgages. If we don’t act now, it will be worse later.”

