Utility Asset Management Market Size Worth USD 6.88 billion at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2029

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Utility Asset Management Market to Reach USD 6.88 Billion by 2029; Eaton Corporation and L.G. Electronics Collaborate to Offer Lucrative Prospects: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global utility asset management market size was USD 4.45 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 4.63 billion in 2022 to USD 6.88 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Utility Asset Management Market, 2022-2029.”

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Efforts to Favor Market Growth by Combating an Increasing Number of Unexpected Long Power Outages

The global market is expected to grow as a result of the rise in unexpected power outages that are occurring in different countries due to a variety of causes, including sudden grid issues, transmission and distribution line faults, weather-related issues, natural disasters, and many others. Utility asset management is increasingly viewed by many governments in emerging nations as a strategic investment in infrastructure improvement that will focus on preserving its long-term power grid and assist minimize losses brought on by a lack of regular maintenance and servicing.

Request Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/utility-asset-management-market-101647

Utility Asset Management Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

5.8%

2029 Value Projection

USD 6.88 Billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 4.45 Billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

277

Segments covered

Utility Asset Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public Utility, Private Utility), By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Application (Electric {Transformers, Substations, Transmission & Distribution System}, Gas, Water) And Regional

Growth Drivers

Growing Efforts to Favor Market Growth by Combating an Increasing Number of Unexpected Long Power Outages

 

Partnerships among Companies to Secure their Brand Values in the Global Market

COVID-19 Impact:

Supply Chain Issues Caused by COVID-19 Pandemic will Restrain Market Expansion

Every nation has been strangely impacted by the global crisis that the COVID-19 outbreak has caused. The interruption of supply chains during economic downturns is considered as a key hurdle for obtaining financing for new firms. Additionally, due to the pause in operations, leading players active in the global Utility Asset Management (UAM) market saw a decline in revenue for the year ending December 31, 2020 compared to the same time in 2019.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/utility-asset-management-market-101647

Segmentation of Report:

Private Utility Segment to Dominate the Market Owing to its Wide Range of Electricity Networks

By type, the market is bifurcated into public utility and private utility. The private utility segment held the major share in 2021 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Software Segment is Leading the Global Market Due to its Wide Adoption in Utilities Sector

By component, the market is trifurcated into software, hardware, and services. The software segment dominated the market in 2021, owing to the mounting requirement for remote and mobile detection, inspection, and diagnostic tools in vast networks.

Growing Demand Backs Electric Utility Segment for Transmission & Distribution’s Predictive Maintenance

Based on application, the market is trifurcated into electric, gas, and water. The electric segment dominated the market in 2021 with a major market share and is expected to hold the majority utility asset management market share during the forecast period.

The market has been analyzed geographically across five main regions, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Backed by Strategic Motive to Reduce Electricity Cost

In 2021, North America dominated the global market for utility asset management. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by factors, including the deregulation of the electric industry. Many private organizations have been aided to realize their strategic objectives to lower the cost of electricity to end users due to the deregulation of the power sector in many different countries.

Additionally, Asia Pacific also held a substantial portion of the market in 2021. The upgrading of power distribution and transmission infrastructure through the installation of automated monitoring and tracking systems is one of the reasons influencing the growth of the UAM market.

Quick Buy -  Utility Asset Management Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101647

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the market are constantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

Key Industry Development:

February 2022: Flexible load management for distributed renewable energy applications is now available due to a collaboration between Eaton Corporation and L.G. Electronics. In order to streamline power management, Eaton Corporation integrated its smart power management technology by including smart circuit breakers and E.V. chargers, with the LG ThinQ Energy mobile app and L.G. power management solutions.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/utility-asset-management-market-101647

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

  • General Electric (U.S.)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Eaton (Ireland)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • DNV GL (Norway)

  • Aclara Technologies (U.S.)

  • Sentient Energy (U.S.)

  • IBM (U.S.)

  • Hitachi Energy (Switzerland)

  • Black & Veatch (U.S.)

  • ABS Group (U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric (France)

  • IFS (Sweden)

  • Getac (Taiwan)

  • Fujitsu (Japan)

  • Lindsey Manufacturing (U.S.)

Utility Asset Management Market Segmentation:

By Type:

  • Private Utility

  • Public Utility

By Component:

  • Software

  • Hardware

  • Services

By Application:

  • Electric

  • Gas

  • Water

Table of Content:

1.       Introduction

1.1.    Research Scope

1.2.    Market Segmentation

1.3.    Research Methodology

1.4.    Definitions and Assumptions

2.       Executive Summary

3.       Market Dynamics

3.1.    Market Drivers

3.2.    Market Restraints

3.3.    Market Opportunities

4.       Key Insights

4.1.    Key Emerging Trends

4.2.    Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnership, etc.

4.3.    Latest Technological Advancement

4.4.    Regulatory Landscape

4.5.    Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.       Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1.    Impact of COVID-19 on the Utility Asset Management Market

5.2.    Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3.    Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

5.4.    Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6.       Global Utility Asset Management Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

6.1.    Key Findings / Summary

6.2.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. Public Utility

6.2.2. Private Utility

6.3.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component

6.3.1. Software

6.3.2. Hardware

6.3.3. Services

6.4.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.4.1. Electric

6.4.1.1.  Transformers

6.4.1.2.  Substations

6.4.1.3.  Transmission & Distribution Lines

6.4.2. Gas

6.4.3. Water

6.5.    Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.5.1.North America

6.5.2.Europe

6.5.3.Asia Pacific

6.5.4.Latin America

6.5.5.Middle East & Africa

Continued….

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/utility-asset-management-market-101647

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go?

    The upside in Enbridge stock is significant, and it's accompanied by a stable and predictable business that pays out a generous dividend. The post Enbridge Stock: How High Could it Go? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    Given their high-growth prospects and cheap valuation, these two stocks offer excellent entry points for long-term investors. The post Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now

    These solid wealth-building stocks are suitable for investors from all walks of life. One offers a bigger bargain than the other. The post Don’t Wait for a Market Bottom: These 2 Wealth-Building Stocks Are on Sale Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock?

    CP Rail and Enbridge are TSX blue-chip stocks that investors should consider scooping up if they fall further. The post Better Buy: CP Rail vs Enbridge Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Trump-backed SPAC Digital World to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice

    "The company has elected to file an appeal of this matter, pay the corresponding fee, and plans to pay any fees the Hearing Department determines are due," Digital World said in a filing. Digital World has already been facing delays in closing the deal to take Truth Social public due to investigations on whether the Trump-backed company broke securities regulations and the departure of top executives.

  • Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on

    Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) and Cargojet (TSX:CJT) are promising mid-cap stocks that are oversold and incredibly cheap for value investors. The post Oversold and Undervalued: 2 Canadian Stocks to Keep a Close Eye on appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Canada's RBC reiterates forecast for moderate recession after profit beat

    The views come against the backdrop of the Bank of Canada hiking its key interest rate to a 15-year high in January to rein in inflation, with tighter monetary policies at home and abroad fueling economic turbulence and raising recession fears. Still, as economic uncertainty persists, banks are building provisions in case of delays or defaults in loan repayments by borrowers who have already been squeezed by high inflation since last year. "While central banks have successfully reigned in peak core inflation, strong services demand, labor shortages and reopening of China's economy still present a challenge to getting firm control within stated target ranges," RBC's Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said.

  • Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10%

    Nutrien and Manulife Financial Corp's recent dividend raises solidify their status as value stocks of choice. However, a 120% dividend raise on this monthly payer doesn't look inviting enough. The post Dividend Investors: The Payouts on These 3 Stocks Just Jumped 10% appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today?

    Should you buy these TSX stocks at their annual lows? The post 3 TSX Stocks Close to Their 52-Week Lows: Smart Deals or Traps Today? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman predicts the S&P 500 will plunge 22% - and warns a US recession lies ahead

    Cooperman is bracing for stubborn inflation, higher interest rates, more pressure on stocks, and an inevitable recession.

  • Company picked by Ottawa to produce made-in-Canada vaccines warns it may go out of business

    The federal Liberal government's COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing policy is facing yet another challenge after Maryland-based Novavax announced late Tuesday it may not have enough cash in a year's time to stay in business. That means three pillars of the government's made-in-Canada COVID-19 vaccine procurement strategy have failed or could soon fail. In addition to this new hiccup with cash-strapped Novavax, there was the doomed deal with China-based CanSino and a major investment in the now-defun

  • For at Least a 5% Yield, Buy These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks

    Earn a dividend yield of at least 5% through these stocks, regardless of the market conditions. The post For at Least a 5% Yield, Buy These 3 TSX Dividend Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Are you interested in generating monthly passive income? Here’s what buying shares of Northland Power can do for you. The post Want $10 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 100 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 48 hours after he was crowned the world's richest person, Elon Musk loses top spot — again

    Telsa stock slid 5.7% in after-hours trade after the company held its investor day, hitting Musk's net worth.

  • Indian buyers for Russia's oil are drowning in price-cap paperwork and that could hit Moscow's sales, report says

    Indian buyers of Russian crude oil are drowning in paperwork demanded under the G7 price cap, and that could dent Moscow's sales, Bloomberg reported.

  • India's top court orders probe of Adani business group

    India’s top court on Thursday ordered an expert committee to investigate any regulatory failures related to the country's second-largest conglomerate, the Adani Group. The investigation was prompted by allegations made by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report that accused Adani companies of engaging in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Shares in the group's flagship, Adani Enterprises, and other affiliated companies have lost tens of billions of dollars in market value since Hindenburg issued its report.

  • RBC reports Q1 profit down as expenses, provisions for credit losses rise

    TORONTO — Royal Bank of Canada saw profits slip in the first quarter as it joined other banks in setting more money aside for tougher economic conditions ahead, though like others it also benefited from higher capital markets revenue as the uncertainty helped boost trading volumes. The bank reported a profit of $3.2 billion, down from $4.1 billion a year earlier, as a sharp increase in expenses also weighed, driven especially by salaries as RBC looked to prepare itself for growth past the expect

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.