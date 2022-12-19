Utilis Token To Universalize the Possibility of Investing, Announces Its Token Pre Sale

Black Hawk Smart Finance

São Paulo, Brazil, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hawk Smart Finance, the creator of Utilis Token, announces the launch of its UTILIS Token IDO on December 16, 2022, through PinkSale.Finance, BNBChain's leading decentralised token launchpad.





UTILIS Token powers UTILIS’s investment market solution, which is to be used for investing in highly profitable assets, with a focus on providing services and monetary benefits to investors, which unites cryptocurrencies and commodities on a single platform! Stake contracts backed by commodities, such as diamonds, with passive income in dollars (USDT).



The token is to popularize investments and its solution, which can utilize the technology of traditional market products and present them to investors in the form of commodities along with security and profitability.

Utilis Token



Utilis Token has set out to find an alternative solution to the cryptocurrency market and the world to bring stability and return based on investments that will provide exposure to all types of traditional assets and investment products, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and more. The primary goal is to create a robust and transparent ecosystem between the UTILIS token project and traditional financial services, which can also be a low-risk versus return-on-investment solution that will give investors peace of mind.

Hosted on the BEP-20 blockchain, the Utilis Token uses smart contracts, to offer the best returns to investors interested in holding their tokens in the investment services. The platform is developed as an end-to-end solution for issuing and holding assets, thus providing profits for all parties involved.





Product: Dex Black Hawk

The company launched BlackHawk DEX, and owning UTILIS tokens will allow the company to unlock the real-world utility of the token as well as win staking rewards. This enables a plethora of advantages, including but not limited to accessing UTILIS-exclusive offers with brands across categories, including offering investors stakes based on UTILIS/UTILIS and soon UTILIS/USDT.

Token Utility

Utilis tokens minted on the BEP20 network, to target commodities like diamonds, gold, grains and others which can be used by the investors to invest small amounts, and contribute in dollars for passive income.

IDO Pre Sale

Utilis Token, built on BNB Chain Network, will have its initial DEX offering [IDO] on December 16, 2022, through Pinksale.Finance. The token purchasers and community can gain early access through Utilis’s launchpad partner PinksaleFiannce. The project team is engaging the big influencers, and 400+ press releases announcing new updates about the project and IDO details.



Token Name: Utilis Token

Symbol: UTL

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 UTL

Soft Cap: 50 BNB

Hard Cap: 100 BNB

Presale Rate: $0.007

Presale Start Time: 2022.12.16 00:01 (UTC)

Presale End Time: 2022.12.25 23:59 (UTC)

Listing On: Pancake Swap

About Utilis Token

Utilis Token is a signature project supported by BlackHawk Smart Finance, a company headquartered on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the financial capital of Latin America. BlackHawk brings some incredible market solutions that increase the security of crypto active investments while also allowing any investor profile to gain access to the most profitable assets.







For further information, visit the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/utilistoken



Telegram: https://t.me/utilistoken



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/utilistoken/



Website: https://utilistoken.com/



Media Contact: Diego Carvalho Contact Email: diego (at) blackhawk.finance Company: Black Hawk Smart Finance Address: Avenida Paulista 1636, São Paulo, Brazil




