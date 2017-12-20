UTEP rallies for 3rd straight win, beats Incarnate Word

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Paul Thomas, Omega Harris and Tirus Smith combined for 46 points as UTEP rallied in the second half to garner its third straight win on Tuesday night, a 72-66 victory over Incarnate Word.

Thomas had 16 points and eight rebounds, Harris was 6 of 11 from the floor for 15 and Smith also had 15 points with six rebounds. Kobe Magee chipped in 12 for the Miners (4-6).

UTEP was missing three players: Trey Wade returned home because of a death in the family, Matt Willms, a 7-foot-1 senior, reinjured his hand and was unable to play in addition to Isiah Osborne, who had strep throat.

Incarnate Word took a 49-43 lead, its largest advantage, when Sam Burmeister drilled a 3 with 10:26 remaining in the game. Magee hit a jumper and Harris slammed home a dunk to start a 13-3 run and UTEP never trailed after that.

Simi Socks led UIW (5-4) with 21 points.