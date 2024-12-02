Utd fans may have missed the double blow for Arsenal that Amorim received amidst thrill of 4-0 win

Amidst the exhilaration of a 4-0 win in his first Premier League outing at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim was dealt two substantial blows for Wednesday’s trip to face Arsenal.

Indeed, Manchester United travel to face the second-placed Gunners in an 8.15pm midweek clash at the Emirates and Amorim is confirmed to be without two of his most influential players for the tie.

Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez are ruled out of the trip after they were brandished yellow cards in quick succession against the Toffees yesterday, with the former having only just returned from a lengthy injury setback. It means Amorim will be forced into at least two changes, as both Reds were deployed from the offset at Old Trafford.

How Amorim is likely to navigate his two key starters’ absences

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

We can only assume that Luke Shaw will be called upon to deputise at left centre-back – a position that he has occupied on numerous occasions during Martinez’s prolonged absences in the past. As for Mainoo, he will likely be replaced by counterpart Manuel Ugarte, who started – and assisted – the 3-2 win over Bodø/Glimt last Thursday.

In terms of the game at hand, Arsenal will enter kick-off in fine form after winning each of their last three matches in all competitions, scoring an impressive 13 goals in the process while conceding only three.

United remain unbeaten under their new head coach, though the forthcoming fixture undoubtedly poses as the trickiest obstacle Amorim has had to face since taking the reins. The side will then host Nottingham Forest three days later at Old Trafford.

