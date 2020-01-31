Utah WR Terrell Perriman accused of kidnapping, raping 17-year-old girl

Utah wide receiver Terrell Perriman was arrested on an array of charges on Thursday in Salt Lake City. (Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Terrell Perriman, a wide receiver for the University of Utah, has been accused of kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old girl in Salt Lake City.

Perriman, 20, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail on Thursday morning, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. According to police, Perriman communicated with the girl on Instagram and Snapchat and pressured her to send him nude photos. He later met her at his apartment on Friday. She alleges Perriman trapped her in his bedroom and raped her.

Perriman was arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, enticing a minor by internet or text and dealing in material harmful to a minor. He has not been formally charged.

From the Salt Lake Tribune:

The teenager told police, according to court documents, that Perriman pressured her to send him nude photos and that he sent her several sexually graphic videos and a picture.

The girl met Perriman at his Salt Lake City apartment on Friday, where she said he trapped her in his room and wouldn’t let her leave. She told police she was afraid after she saw that Perriman had a Taser.

She asked him if she could leave, according to the statement, and he said only after she had sexual contact with him. She told him she didn’t want to and that she was only 17. Perriman allegedly blocked the door, took her cellphone and covered her mouth while she screamed. The girl said he then pulled his pants down and forced her out of her shorts and raped her, court documents said.

In a Thursday news conference, Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking said there is “some indication” there “might be other victims.”

Perriman suspended from football team

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has suspended Perriman indefinitely from the football team.

“We were made aware of the very serious allegations involving a member of our football program and he was immediately suspended from all team activities,” Whittingham said.

Whittingham said the football program is cooperating with local authorities and will “continue to assist as requested.”

“Obviously, this does not reflect the values and standards of our program and we will continue to monitor the situation as it moves through the legal process,” Whittingham said. “Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

Perriman, a native of Miami, Florida, signed with Utah as a three-star recruit in the 2018 class. He played in two games as a true freshman before taking a redshirt. In 2019, Perriman saw action in 10 games. He caught two passes for nine yards and also had a five-yard rush in the Alamo Bowl loss against Texas.

