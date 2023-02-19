Utah wins Skills Challenge to open All-Star Saturday night

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah got a win to open All-Star Saturday night.

The Jazz -- composed of Utah players Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton -- won the Skills Challenge on Saturday night, prevailing in two of the three competitions.

“It feels good, especially to do it in front of the home team,” Sexton said.

The Rooks were second, with Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, Detroit’s Jaden Ivey and Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr. getting 100 points.

The Antetokounmpos were third, with Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday — a fill-in for injured Milwaukee Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo — getting shut out.

The Rooks won the team relay for 100 points, after having the best time on a course where teams had to complete a 35-foot outlet pass, do downcourt dribbling, a short jumper, a left corner 3-pointer and then a dunk at the other end.

Next up was the team passing event, won by the Jazz — giving them 100 points — after they were the most accurate in a series of 35-foot outlet passes, 20-foot bounce passes and 25-foot chest passes.

It ended with the Team Shooting event — worth 200 points — with the Jazz prevailing there to clinch the win.

“We did it for Utah, man,” Clarkson said.

