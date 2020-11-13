Utah will wait to open the 2020 season after game vs. UCLA gets canceled

Utah will not start its 2020 football season on Saturday.

The Pac-12 announced Friday that the Utes’ game vs. UCLA had been canceled because Utah would be unable to field a complete roster due to COVID-19 quarantines and positive tests. It’s the 15th Week 11 game to be canceled or postponed and the second Pac-12 game of the weekend to get canceled.

“This decision was made under the Pac-12’s football game cancellation policy due to Utah not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols. Under conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest.”

Cal vs. Arizona State canceled

Utah’s game against Arizona scheduled for Nov. 7 was canceled last week after Utah was dealing with COVID-19 positives. Utah athletic director Mark Harlan said that the team had one additional positive test on Friday and that test meant the game couldn’t be played.

We have been on the edge all week and with a positive test today, we cant move forward. Devastated for our team, our fans and this whole state.We will continue to focus on our teams health needs and take all measures to stop this outbreak. We need this community’s help to do so- https://t.co/5gdMRhC1vv — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) November 13, 2020

Earlier Friday, Arizona State announced that its game against Cal had been canceled because of myriad positive COVID-19 tests among Sun Devils players and staffers. One of the positives at Arizona State is coach Herm Edwards. He said he was feeling fine.

Utah and UCLA won't play each other this year. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) More

Pac-12 schedule chaos?

Could the Pac-12 make some late scheduling moves to get games played? The conference was the last conference to start the 2020 season and its six-game regular-season schedule is the shortest of any major conference.

With Cal staring at a second-straight canceled game, there’s a chance that the Bears could end up playing UCLA on Sunday.





Expect Cal-UCLA on Sunday https://t.co/zY6PnOuAye — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) November 13, 2020

If Cal and UCLA end up playing on Sunday we’re going to see a football game between teams that haven’t had any chance to prepare for each other. That’s a rarity.

15 games canceled in Week 11

The list of games being canceled or postponed in Week 11 continues to grow. The 15 canceled or postponed games are five more than were canceled or postponed in Week 10. Those 25 postponements or cancellations — so far — come as coronavirus cases are spiking across the country.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

