Utah tries to break road losing streak, faces St. Louis

Utah Hockey Club (5-5-3, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (7-6, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club will attempt to end a five-game road slide when they play the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis is 7-6 overall and 0-2-0 against the Central Division. The Blues have a 6-1-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

Utah has gone 5-5-3 overall with a 1-2-0 record in Central Division games. The Utah Hockey Club are 1-2-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals with seven assists for the Blues. Matthew Kessel has over the past 10 games.

Nick Schmaltz has 11 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Logan Cooley has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 2-5-3, averaging 2.1 goals, four assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

