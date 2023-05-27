Utah Toddler Hit in the Head By a Stray Bullet While Playing Outside at Daycare

“We feel like this was more of an accident, and the person that probably did it doesn’t even know that they did it," police said

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

A 2-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while playing outside at his Utah daycare on Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Spanish Fork Police statement, the young boy was “bleeding from the face” after he seemingly fell while playing with other children in Leap Ahead Daycare’s “vinyl-fenced area.”

“Initially, we thought he just had tripped and hit his head,” said Lane Mugleston, who owns the daycare with his wife, per CNN affiliate KSLTV.

Related: 14 Children Hospitalized After Car Crashes into Northern California Daycare

The child’s parents took him to the hospital after they were notified of the incident, the statement read.



However, police said, “It was not until at the hospital that doctors discovered through scans that the child had a small caliber bullet lodged in its head.”

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Related: Fla. Mom Discovers 2-Year-Old Daughter Locked Inside Daycare After Employees Leave

As of Tuesday, the child was still in the hospital, but was “in stable condition and improving,” according to the statement.

Mugleston told KSLTV, “The doctors are monitoring him, and they said that his vitals are good and expect a full recovery. So they think that that’s a blessing.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Per the statement, officers identified a man shooting birds with a .22 caliber air rifle near the daycare.

“We do not believe that this was a targeted incident,” Lt. Cory Slaymaker told KSLTV. “We feel like this was more of an accident, and the person that probably did it doesn’t even know that they did it.”

The statement reported that the man identified is cooperating with the police, and his name will not be released until the investigation is closed and prosecutors decide whether to file formal charges upon review.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.