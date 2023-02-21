Utah Teen Dead After 150-Ft. Fall from Cliff in Second Hiking Tragedy in 8 Days: 'It Devastates Us'

Hurricane Ridge Utah

Getty

For the second time in eight days, a teenager has died in Utah after falling off a cliff during a hike.

The 17-year-old boy died Saturday after he reportedly "slipped and fell approximately 150 feet" off a cliff at Hurricane Overlook while climbing near the edge, according to a press release from the Hurricane City Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Conly Warren Ruff in a pair of Facebook posts shared by his mother, Sara Gleason Ruff.

"It devastates us to announce the untimely death of our dear son and brother," Sara wrote.

Ruff's mother did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

First responders were informed of the fall just before 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, the HCPD said.

Crews reached the male victim "within 15 minutes," but learned the teen did not survive the fall, according to Saturday's press release.

Ruff, a student at Hurricane High School, was reportedly with a friend when he tumbled over the edge of the cliff.

Police said the he is from LaVerkin, Utah.

"We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident," the HCPD said following Saturday's incident.

The Washington County School District said in a statement that its crisis team will be available at Hurricane High on Tuesday, according to CBS affiliate KUTV.

"It's always heartbreaking to lose a student from our community," the district said. "There really are no words of comfort to help relieve the grief and pain."

An investigation into Saturday's accident is ongoing, according to the HCPD.

Funeral arrangements had not been discussed as of Monday, when Ruff's mother posted on Facebook, but she added that those plans "will be communicated once completed."

Saturday's deadly hiking incident was the second in eight days in Utah.

On Feb. 10, 17-year-old Zoe McKinney died after she slipped and fell about 30 feet off a cliff while hiking with friends on the Moab Rim Trail, according to police.

The teen's friends called 911 for help after her fall, but she was reportedly dead by the time rescuers were able to reach her.