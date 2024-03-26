Utah takes on San Antonio, seeks to break 6-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (16-56, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-43, 12th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to end its six-game slide when the Jazz take on San Antonio.

The Jazz are 14-29 in Western Conference games. Utah has a 15-29 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are 10-34 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 43.6 rebounds per game led by Victor Wembanyama averaging 10.4.

The Jazz's 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Spurs give up. The Jazz average 111.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 120.8 the Jazz give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Jazz won 128-109 in the last meeting on Feb. 26. Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 26 points, and Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is shooting 48.0% and averaging 23.2 points for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.4 blocks for the Spurs. Vassell is averaging 16.9 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 1-9, averaging 110.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.3 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 110.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: day to day (ankle), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press