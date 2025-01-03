Utah takes on Miami, aims to break 5-game slide

Utah Jazz (7-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (17-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup against Miami as losers of five games in a row.

The Heat are 10-6 in home games. Miami ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Tyler Herro averaging 3.3.

The Jazz are 5-13 on the road. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Kessler averaging 3.9.

The Heat average 111.4 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 119.8 the Jazz allow. The Jazz are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.3% the Heat's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Heat.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 19.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Jazz.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.3 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Dru Smith: out for season (achilles), Josh Richardson: day to day (heel).

Jazz: John Collins: day to day (hip), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press