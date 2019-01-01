Utah St.-Nevada Preview

Nevada navigated its way through nonconference play as one of four undefeated teams in the nation.

The sixth-ranked Wolf Pack now look to continue their dominance in Mountain West play.

Nevada brings a 13-0 record into the start of conference play and looks to post another victory when it opens on Wednesday against visiting Utah State (10-3).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Wolf Pack reached the Sweet 16 of last season's NCAA Tournament and have followed up in impressive fashion.

Nevada has recorded three victories over Pac-12 teams -- Arizona State, Southern California and Utah -- as well as notching a win over Loyola-Chicago, the team that sent it home from March Madness last season.

Caleb Martin is leading the charge with a team-best 19.9 scoring average while fellow senior forward Jordan Caroline is chipping in 18.7 points and a team-best 9.8 rebounds.

Also standing out has been junior guard Jazz Johnson (12.3). The transfer from Portland is shooting a sizzling 59.6 percent from 3-point range, knocking down 31 of 52 attempts.

"Jazz is shooting almost 60 percent, so that's a huge help for us," Martin told reporters. "That's going to open up dribble lanes for us because he's going to be able to extend the defense. People need to know where he is or he will just knock down the shot."

Utah State has been solid defensively, holding opponents to 35.9 percent from the field and 31.2 percent from behind the arc.

The Aggies allow 64.8 points per game and have held five opponents below 60.

First-year coach Craig Smith understands his team is facing its toughest task thus far, but he is pleased with the program's best nonconference mark since going 11-2 in the 2010-11 campaign.

Utah State's losses are to ranked teams Arizona State and Houston as well as in-state rival BYU.

Story continues

"So, now it's league play and there's three parts to the season," Smith said. "You have your nonconference part, which to go 10-3, very excited about that. Two of our three losses were to Top 20 teams in the country and the other one was obviously on the road in a very tough environment to play in.

"Our nonconference play is over, I loved what we did. Now the second part of the year is league play, and then the last part of the year is postseason play."

The Aggies are led by junior guard Sam Merrill, who is averaging 19.7 points per game.

Merrill topped 20 points for the fifth time this season when he tallied 28 points in Friday's 84-57 home win over Eastern Oregon. He has made a team-high 29 3-point baskets and is shooting a scorching 92.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Senior swingman Dwayne Brown Jr. (11.1) is also averaging in double digits while freshman center Neemias Queta is averaging 9.7 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds.

Nevada last played Saturday when it posted an 86-71 road win over Utah. Martin scored 25 of his career-high 33 points in the second half.

"I know how good a shooter I am capable of being," Martin said afterward. "I just had to shoot myself out of it and get to the rim a couple times."