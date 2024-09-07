Utah QB Cam Rising leaves matchup with Baylor because of a right hand injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah quarterback Cam Rising left in the first half of Saturday's game against Baylor because of a right hand injury.

Rising got hurt with 1:55 left in the second quarter and went to the locker room for X-rays. He has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

No. 11 Utah was leading 23-0 when Rising scrambled and released the ball just before going out of bounds. He was shoved into the water coolers on the Baylor sideline and broke his fall with his hand.

The seventh-year QB immediately grabbed his fingers on his right hand. After a quick consultation, he went to the locker room with a towel draped on his throwing hand.

Rising and Utah began the season with high hopes. The Utes were voted as the preseason favorite in the school’s first year in the Big 12.

Rising threw for five touchdowns in less than a half in Utah's 49-0 opening win over Southern Utah. He was 8 for 14 for 92 yards and two TDs before the injury against Baylor.

