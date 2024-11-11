Utah plays Phoenix on home skid

Phoenix Suns (8-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-7, 15th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -3.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to stop its four-game home skid with a victory against Phoenix.

Utah went 31-51 overall and 16-36 in Western Conference action last season. The Jazz averaged 115.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Phoenix went 49-33 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Suns averaged 116.2 points per game last season, 46.9 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 13.3 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Jazz: Keyonte George: day to day (foot), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula).

Suns: Kevin Durant: out (calf), Collin Gillespie: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press