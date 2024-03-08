Utah plays Denver, looks to break road slide

Utah Jazz (28-35, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (43-20, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hits the road against Denver looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Nuggets are 5-5 against division opponents. Denver ranks sixth in the league with 53.3 points in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 16.3.

The Jazz are 5-6 against Northwest Division teams. Utah is 2-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets average 114.4 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 120.4 the Jazz allow. The Jazz score 7.3 more points per game (117.7) than the Nuggets give up (110.4).

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 124-111 on Jan. 11, with Jordan Clarkson scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 22 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 113.5 points, 47.0 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 116.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: day to day (quadriceps), Keyonte George: day to day (illness), Walker Kessler: day to day (foot), Taylor Hendricks: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press