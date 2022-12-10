Utah plays Denver on 3-game road skid

Utah Jazz (15-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (15-10, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hits the road against Denver looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Nuggets are 13-6 in Western Conference games. Denver ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aaron Gordon averaging 2.5.

The Jazz are 3-3 against Northwest Division opponents. Utah ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.2% from deep. Kelly Olynyk leads the Jazz shooting 45.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 117-101 in the last meeting on Oct. 29. Nah'Shon Hyland led the Nuggets with 26 points, and Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is averaging 23.5 points, 10 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

Markkanen is scoring 22.2 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 21.2 points and 4.7 assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 117.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points.

INJURIES:

Jazz: Simone Fontecchio: day to day (ankle), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (illness), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press