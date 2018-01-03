Utah off to fast Pac-12 start, now faces Arizona teams

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2017, file photo, Utah guard Justin Bibbins (1) drives to the basket against Oregon during an NCAA college basketball game, in Eugene, Ore. Utah seemed on shaky ground after an 8-3 start that failed to feature a significant win and saw tough losses against UNLV, Butler and BYU. The Utes, however, swept their Pac-12 opening road series against Oregon and Oregon State. Utah played its best ball over the weekend behind transfer Justin Bibbins and will find out if it was a fluke this week against No. 14 Arizona and No. 4 Arizona State.(AP Photo/Thomas Boyd, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Players and coaches said all the right things through the early months of the season as outsiders questioned the Utah basketball team.

The 9-3 record was decent, but it didn't include a signature win and losses against UNLV, Butler and BYU didn't help the resume.

The team believed in itself but the product on the court suggested otherwise as the offense was inconsistent, ranking No. 104 in the nation in turnovers per game (12.6) and No. 180 in rebounds per game (36.23).

The Utes, however, swept their Pac-12-opening road series against Oregon and Oregon State as Utah (11-3) played its best ball of the season.

''It's been great,'' forward Tyler Rawson said. ''Just the confidence we have now coming over the weekend and into our practices have been huge. Where we were freezing up against BYU, Butler and UNLV, we were executing at Oregon and Oregon State. So there's a direct correlation there.''

Utah will try to sustain that this week as No. 14 Arizona and No. 4 Arizona State travel to Salt Lake City. The Utes held Oregon to a season-low 56 points and Oregon State's 64 points were the second-fewest by the Beavers this season.

''We shocked ourselves a little bit at Oregon with our defense,'' guard Justin Bibbins said. ''We always knew we could play defense, but we struggled with that at times. But collectively in Oregon we did a great job with both teams and I think we're finally starting to figure out our niche and what we want to do as a team, how we want to play.''

One of the biggest differences has been the development of Bibbins, who averaged 18.5 points and knocked down nine 3-pointers against the Oregon schools. He averaged just 13 in the first 11 games of the season. The Long Beach State transfer needed time to get acclimated to all the intricacies of what coach Larry Krystkowiak wanted, but said he had a slow start to his junior season, also.