Utah Medical Products' (NASDAQ:UTMD) Dividend Will Be $0.30

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) will pay a dividend of $0.30 on the 3rd of January. The dividend yield is 1.5% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Utah Medical Products' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Utah Medical Products was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 6.6% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 24% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Utah Medical Products Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.98 total annually to $1.18. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.9% over that duration. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

We Could See Utah Medical Products' Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Utah Medical Products has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.6% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Utah Medical Products' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

