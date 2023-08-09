Utah Man Who Made Threats Against Biden Fatally Shot During FBI Home Raid

A Utah man was fatally shot after FBI agents raided his home in connection to death threats he allegedly made against President Joe Biden and other political figures.

Craig Robertson was killed Wednesday morning during a home raid in Provo, multipleoutletsreported. In a statement, the FBI said agents attempted to serve an arrest and search warrants when the shooting took place.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the FBI said in a statement to ABC News. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”

Court documents obtained by Fox 13 reveal Robertson’s numerous threats against political figures, including Biden and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah,” Robertson wrote in a Facebook post on Monday, days before Biden was set to appear in the state. “Digging out my old Ghille [sic] suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle.”

In March, Robertson said he was traveling to New York to kill Bragg, according to the charging documents.

“I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected,” Robertson posted on social media. “BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT B______!!!”

Social media posts from Craig Robertson of Provo, Utah.

When an agent attempted to talk to Robertson about the threat at his home on March 19, Robertson replied: “I said it was a dream!” and told the agent not to return without a warrant, according to the charging documents.

Days later, Robertson posted on Facebook, in all caps: “To my friends in the federal bureau of idiots: I know you’re reading this and your agents have no idea how close you came to ‘violent eradication.’”

Robertson faced three counts: interstate threats; threats against the president; and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

