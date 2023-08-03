Clarification: Porn-Age Verification-Utah story
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — In a story published August 1, 2023, The Associated Press reported that some adult websites were experimenting with age-verification services to comply with a new law in Utah. The story should have made clear that an age estimation program offered by the company Yoti uses facial scanning to estimate a person’s age, not facial recognition that cross-checks faces with databases to authenticate an individual’s identity.
Sam Metz, The Associated Press