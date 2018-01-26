Utah knocks off No. 21 Arizona State 80-77 in overtime

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Larry Krystkowiak saw Sedrick Barefield hesitate and tried to call a timeout. The Utah junior guard thought he was yelling ''Go!'' so he pushed the ball up the court and pulled up for a 3-pointer.

''It's a good thing they were on the other side of the court and don't listen to their coach,'' Krystkowiak said.

That's for sure.

Barefield hit the tying 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in regulation and scored 17 points, helping Utah knock off No. 21 Arizona State 80-77 in overtime Thursday night.

''It's just another shot you've got to make,'' Barefield said.

Utah (13-7, 5-4 Pac-12) lost a close game to Arizona State two weeks ago, unable to make the big plays when it needed to.

The Utes had the answers in the desert, starting with Barefield's against-orders 3-pointer after Arizona State's Shannon Evans II scored inside with 9 seconds left.

Utah made all four of its shots in overtime - two by Barefield - and contested two Arizona State shots while clinging to a 79-77 lead. Barefield hit 1 of 2 free throws and Arizona State's final shot, a running 3-pointer by Tra Holder at the buzzer, was nowhere close.

Barefield made all four of his 3-point attempts and the Utes went 14 of 32 from the arc to avenge the earlier loss to the Sun Devils.

''We scrapped. It wasn't always perfect,'' Barefield said. ''It says a lot about our team to rally back and pull out a W in overtime.''

Arizona State (15-5, 3-5) went up three on Evans' layup at the end of regulation, but opted not to foul and Barefield knocked down his shot to send it to overtime tied 69-all.

The Sun Devils had chances before and after the decision, but couldn't get open looks to drop when they had them, including a 1-for-5 overtime from 3-point range.

Holder led Arizona State with 23 points.