Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (16-7) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (13-13) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday December 8, 2021

Utah Jazz 0, Minnesota Timberwolves 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

The Timberwolves have the best intro video that I’ve seen this season and it’s not even close. – 8:07 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Last second 60 second Utah Jazz preview before the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/hsV5WkiGru – 8:05 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

First 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 🆙

#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/7TmqMxT3EV – 7:52 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Deni Avdija is off to a good start with 10 pts and 4 reb in 9 min. Wizards have a 21-8 edge in bench points. – 7:45 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

For Utah tonight at* TCU: Rollie Worster, David Jenkins Jr., Both Gach, Riley Battin, Branden Carlson.

Even if Marco Anthony were to dive right back in, tough to sit Gach down after how he’s played in the last two. – 7:37 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:

Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jaylen Nowell are AVAILABLE.

D’Angelo Russell (Right Ankle Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/KGroFiwbfd – 7:35 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Jazz

Ant under 23.5 pts

– Gobert off KAT, waiting at rim

Conley over 5.5 asts

– Similar approach to Trae, spread PnR

Beverley over 3.5 rebs

– Dude’s a dog

Vando over 8.5 rebs

– 110 rebounds over the last 9 games (12.2 per game, double digits in 8 of 9) – 7:04 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Marco Anthony (ankle) is ‘available and dressed’ tonight for Utah, per an athletic department spokesperson. – 7:02 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

I wrote about the Timberwolves “sticky” ball movement of late and how Karl-Anthony Towns might adjust his play as a result: startribune.com/timberwolves-b… – 7:00 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley warming up pregame at the Target Center pic.twitter.com/jKaisUiO8J – 6:45 PM

Story continues

Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves

he’s baaaaaack. 😈 pic.twitter.com/n5KWX9IZEz – 6:42 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Hassan Whiteside is OUT tonight due to his left glute contusion — or bruised butt. The Jazz did call up 2-way player Malik Fitts to be available tonight in Minnesota as well. – 6:30 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

No Hassan Whiteside tonight for the @Utah Jazz, but Malik Fitts I’d available. – 6:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Hassan Whiteside is OUT tonight with a glute contusion….he will miss his second consecutive game – 6:30 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

UPDATED Jazz Injury Report

*OUT – Hassan Whiteside (left glute contusion)

*AVAILABLE – Malik Fitts (G League – Two-Way)

OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle injury)

OUT – Elijah Hughes (G League – On Assignment) – 6:29 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Malik Fitts, who was with the Stars, has joined the Jazz on their trip and is available to play – 6:28 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Hassan Whiteside will miss his second straight game tonight with a left glute contusion.

Additionally, Malik Fitts will be available – 6:27 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Hassan Whiteside will be OUT for the Jazz tonight. – 6:26 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Hassan Whiteside will not play tonight against Minnesota – 6:26 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Hassan Whiteside remains OUT tonight with a left glute contusion. – 6:26 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Wolves coach Chris Finch said that after his team began the season well forcing turnovers, there’s been some drop off the past 5-6 games, as the team has struggled with on-ball defense. He’s hoping that Patrick Beverley’s return will help against the Jazz tonight. – 6:23 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

𝗪𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗣𝗔𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝘞𝘦𝘥𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘥𝘢𝘺

2 sizes, 4 options ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Ge3rr14xQk – 6:11 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

I’ve received a huge number of ticket inquiries, mostly from people concerned that Utah’s ticket allotment will be exhausted before their Crimson Club level comes up.

I reached out to the athletic department for an update. This is what they came back with. pic.twitter.com/JvZ8hL8nSY – 4:52 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The trend this year has been to guard Karl-Anthony Towns with a small, having the 5 guard Vanderbilt/Okogie — and it’s given the Wolves offense major issues. They rank 28th in halfcourt offense this year.

That trend started last year, when Utah stopped guarding KAT with Gobert. pic.twitter.com/5GniS0h4eD – 3:42 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

“People haven’t seen me for 4 years. I barely played in Utah. Then I was in Memphis and they only get, like, one national TV game a year.”

Wrote about Grayson Allen—yes, THAT Grayson Allen—being an important part of the defending-champion Bucks

foxsports.com/stories/nba/gr… – 3:00 PM

Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns

This is how we roll on Caldera Island 🔥

#WarzonePacific #CODPartner @CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/FFEAK45kMz – 2:58 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:

Stewed Lamb with Chilies and Tomato

Brown Rice, Spiced Caulilini

Gnocchi with Butter, Parmesan and Cracked Pepper

Chickpea salad, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Sheep’s Milk Cheese

@BellecourBakery Desserts – 2:51 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

📹| What is the JC ✨𝑒𝓍𝓅𝑒𝓇𝒾𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒✨ you ask?

#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 2:45 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Jazz Mailbag: Do Jazz have more moves to make? https://t.co/8R7ofMoIME pic.twitter.com/ensYi3hvDK – 2:39 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

When Patrick Beverley spoke at shootaround today about making his return tonight, he said: “I’m excited to get back. I know we’ve got DLo out, so of course, obviously, not fully healthy. But we’re trending in the right areas.”

DLo missed last game and is listed as questionable. – 2:15 PM