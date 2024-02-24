Utah hosts San Antonio on home skid

San Antonio Spurs (11-46, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (26-31, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on San Antonio looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Jazz have gone 13-22 against Western Conference teams. Utah leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 46.8 boards. Lauri Markkanen paces the Jazz with 8.6 rebounds.

The Spurs have gone 7-24 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is 6-18 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Jazz's 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Spurs give up. The Spurs average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Jazz give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Spurs 130-118 in their last meeting on Dec. 27. Markkanen led the Jazz with 31 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Jazz. Markkanen is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 117.6 points, 47.2 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.8 points per game.

Spurs: 1-9, averaging 108.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Spurs: Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press