Utah Hockey Club face the Islanders in a non-conference matchup

New York Islanders (16-18-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (18-16-7, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Hockey Club -120, Islanders +100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club and the New York Islanders meet in an out-of-conference matchup.

Utah is 18-16-7 overall and 6-8-4 in home games. The Utah Hockey Club have a -5 scoring differential, with 116 total goals scored and 121 allowed.

New York is 9-9-5 in road games and 16-18-7 overall. The Islanders have a -17 scoring differential, with 110 total goals scored and 127 conceded.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. Dylan Guenther led the Utah Hockey Club with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Cooley has 11 goals and 25 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Clayton Keller has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Anders Lee has 20 goals and 14 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

