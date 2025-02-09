Utah Hockey Club take on the Capitals after Keller's 2-goal performance

Utah Hockey Club (23-23-9, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (36-11-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -208, Utah Hockey Club +172; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club visit the Washington Capitals after Clayton Keller scored two goals in the Utah Hockey Club's 7-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Washington is 36-11-7 overall and 17-4-5 at home. The Capitals are 13-3-2 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Utah has gone 14-11-3 in road games and 23-23-9 overall. The Utah Hockey Club rank fourth in NHL play serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Sunday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Capitals won 6-2 in the previous meeting. Alexander Ovechkin led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliaksei Protas has scored 22 goals with 24 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Keller has 20 goals and 39 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Barrett Hayton has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-1-2, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press