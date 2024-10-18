Utah Hockey Club and Bruins take the ice for non-conference matchup

Boston Bruins (3-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (3-1-1, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club take on the Boston Bruins in a non-conference matchup.

Utah has a 1-0-0 record in home games and a 3-1-1 record overall. The Utah Hockey Club are second in league play with 20 total goals (averaging 4.0 per game).

Boston is 3-2 overall and 1-1-0 in road games. The Bruins have a +two scoring differential, with 20 total goals scored and 18 conceded.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has five goals and one assist for the Utah Hockey Club. Patrik Koch has over the last 10 games.

John Beecher has two goals and three assists for the Bruins. Mason Lohrei has scored goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 3-1-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 3-2-0, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press