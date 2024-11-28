Utah Hockey Club in action against the Oilers after overtime win

Edmonton Oilers (11-9-2, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (9-10-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -164, Utah Hockey Club +136; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club host the Edmonton Oilers after the Utah Hockey Club beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime.

Utah has a 4-4-1 record at home and a 9-10-3 record overall. The Utah Hockey Club have a 3-5-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Edmonton has an 11-9-2 record overall and a 6-3-1 record in road games. The Oilers have a 2-3-1 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has six goals and 14 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Jack McBain has six goals over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has scored eight goals with 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, five penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

