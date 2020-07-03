Former Utah CB receives horrific threats after accusing DC Morgan Scalley of using racial slur

After accusing Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley of calling him the N-word at a practice before 2013 last month, former Utah cornerback Ryan Lacy revealed that he and his family have been receiving horrific threats online on Thursday.

Scalley was suspended last month after it was revealed that he used a racial slur in a text message in 2013. Lacy later accused Scalley of calling him the N-word at practice, though that could not be corroborated in the independent investigation into the allegations. Scalley denied calling him that, too.

Scalley also admitted to making a racist ‘joke’ regarding “Polynesians and Native Americans at practice in 2018.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The school announced Wednesday that he will remain on staff, where he’s been for 13 years, and he was officially reinstated on Thursday.

Since making the allegations, however, Lacy said he has been receiving threats to both him and his family.

I have received threats to my family!. @UUtah I am sickened by this! My mother is in fear after her address was exposed. No phone call, no care, but you had enough time to rewrite a contract for a coach that has blatantly proven misconduct. — Ryan Lacy (@SpotlightLacy) July 2, 2020

I used to be afraid to speak up for undisclosed reasons while attending @UUtah but after being blatantly pushed off and ignored. I am no longer afraid of speaking my truth. No longer intimidated. Over and out. God bless and Goodnight — Ryan Lacy (@SpotlightLacy) July 2, 2020

He also shared a screenshot of texts he received threatening his job, his life and his son.

Story continues

Warning: the following tweet contains language that is NSFW.

Example of why I’m home with my mom and not working. Just to give context behind what I’ve been dealing with. I did not ask for this. I’m taking all necessary precautions. Thank you Utah Family. pic.twitter.com/9506VBPowF — Ryan Lacy (@SpotlightLacy) July 2, 2020

Lacy tagged the University of Utah in several of his tweets, too.

The school responded with a statement on Thursday afternoon, slamming those who threatened Lacy.

“Threats made to alum [Ryan Lacy] are repugnant,” it said. “Such actions are not tolerated by the University. While we know the vast majority of the [University of Utah] community treats each other with respect and dignity, there are some outliers who do not share that spirit.

“We condemn their racist words and actions in the strongest way possible.”

Lacy played at Utah from 2009-2012, recording 80 total tackles and five interceptions with the Utes.

Several other Utah players spoke out on Twitter on Thursday, too, sharing their own experiences receiving threats or racist messages after games.

Warning: the following tweets contain language that is NSFW.

This was sent to me after the BYU game last season. I was very naive and brushed it off. But I just want people close to me to realize that it’s not just being killed by the police or lynchings. Stuff like this is just the root of it and it starts with educating those around you. pic.twitter.com/dTUnqU4a36 — JD (Samuelson Haleston) (@jdixon__25) July 2, 2020

Though Scalley denied calling Lacy the N-word, he did apologize for the use of the slur in a text when his suspension was announced.

“This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community but to all. Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family,” he said in a statement in June. “I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present.” “I am truly sorry and I own up to the hurtful effects of my choice. Through my actions and words going forward, I will demonstrate that my use of that slur in 2013 does not reflect or define who I am or what I stand for. My action is indefensible and I will use my voice and position to bring about meaningful and much-needed change.”

Ryan Lacy, who played at Utah from 2009-2012, shared threats he’s received on social media since he alleged Morgan Scalley’s racial slur use last month. (Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: