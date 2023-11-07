Utah faces Indiana on 3-game skid
Utah Jazz (2-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)
Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to end its three-game skid with a victory over Indiana.
Indiana finished 35-47 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Pacers gave up 119.5 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.
Utah finished 37-45 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Jazz averaged 6.1 steals, 5.2 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.
Jazz: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
