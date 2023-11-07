Utah faces Indiana on 3-game skid

Utah Jazz (2-6, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-3, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah aims to end its three-game skid with a victory over Indiana.

Indiana finished 35-47 overall last season while going 20-21 at home. The Pacers gave up 119.5 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

Utah finished 37-45 overall last season while going 14-27 on the road. The Jazz averaged 6.1 steals, 5.2 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Pacers: None listed.

Jazz: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press