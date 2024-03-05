Utah and Chicago to meet for cross-conference matchup

Chicago Bulls (29-32, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (28-34, 11th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls take on the Utah Jazz in non-conference play.

The Jazz are 19-11 in home games. Utah is ninth in the NBA with 117.7 points and is shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Bulls are 13-17 on the road. Chicago has a 9-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jazz average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow (14.6). The Jazz average 111.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 120.4 the Jazz give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 130-113 on Nov. 7. Zach LaVine scored 24 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Bulls. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 116.7 points, 45.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.0 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 113.0 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (quadriceps), Walker Kessler: out (foot).

Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press