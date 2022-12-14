UTA Signs ‘Walker’ Co-Exec Producer Aaron Carew
EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed writer and producer Aaron Carew for representation.
Carew is a co-executive producer on the CW’s Walker. He’s writing two drama series for CBS from CBS Studios – the legal drama Carver Law, which he is producing alongside Martin Lawrence and Sheila Duckworth; and Guard, a series about the Los Angeles National Guard that he is producing with Franklin Entertainment’s DeVon Franklin.
Carew also co-created and is executive producing a series titled VA for A&E, which is being executive produced by Bradley Cooper and Alyssa Milano. Co-created with Marcie Ulin and Meredith Lavender, the series is part medical drama and part war story that delves into the challenges veterans face after returning home from combat. The story is told through the eyes of the doctors and the patients at an underfunded VA Hospital in San Diego.
Previously, Carew was nominated for a Writer’s Guild of America Award in the original longform category for his work on season two of Dirty John. His other television credits include Spectrum’s L.A.’s Finest and Starz’ Power Book IV: Force.
Carew will continue to be represented by Entertainment 360 and Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.
