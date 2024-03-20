UTA Signs ‘May December’s Cory Michael Smith

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Cory Michael Smith (May December) for representation in all areas, with an eye toward securing him new opportunities across film, television, theater and more.



The signing comes off of Smith’s supporting role in May December, Netflix’s Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated drama from director Todd Haynes, which was one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2023. In the film scripted by Samy Burch, he played Georgie, a son from the former relationship of Gracie (Julianne Moore), who has become the subject of a scandal after entering into a relationship with, and ultimately marrying a man she first met as a pet store worker at just 13 years old.

Currently, Smith is in production on Jason Reitman’s SNL 1975, chronicling the events leading up to Saturday Night Live‘s debut, which has him playing actor and comedian Chevy Chase.

Perhaps best known for portraying The Riddler across five seasons of Fox’s hit series Gotham, Smith also starred on Gillian Flynn’s Amazon series Utopia and Netflix’s Transatlantic, earning a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for a supporting role opposite Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins in HBO miniseries Olive Kitteridge.

Previously collaborating with May December‘s Haynes on his acclaimed films Carol and Wonderstruck, Smith’s other notable film credits include Phyllis Nagy’s starry abortion rights drama Call Jane, Damian Chazelle’s First Man, and Yen Tan’s SXSW drama 1985, which he also produced. Smith will continue to be represented by Charles Mastropietro and Frank Frattaroli at Circle of Confusion.

