UTA Nears Deal With WGA to Resume Representing Writers

United Talent Agency is poised to become the first of the major Hollywood agencies to sign the Writers Guild of America’s code of conduct, numerous insiders close to the decision told Variety.

it’s unclear when the agency will formally sign the franchise agreement, but the decision came down late Tuesday as leadership signed off and agents began contacting writer clients — the same lot who fired them in April 2019 over a contentious battle to end lucrative packaging fees for their representatives — saying the odds of a reunion looked good.

As of late Tuesday, the company had yet to announce the news internally. UTA will also presumably drop out of a legal action it is embroiled in with rivals CAA and WME against the WGA, citing antitrust violations.

WGA leaders maintain that the sentiment among the guild’s nearly 15,000 members remains overwhelmingly supportive of their decision to ban packaging fees — an important source of agency revenue that the guild blasts as a blatant conflict of interest. The new Agency Code of Conduct that the WGA implemented last year also bars agencies from having corporate ties to production companies on conflict-of-interest grounds.

UTA now joins more than 80 agencies allowed to represent WGA members thanks to agreeing to a limit on agency packaging fees and affiliate production. WGA members were told on April 13 by WGA West president David Goodman to fire their agents if the agents had not agreed to bans on packaging fees and affiliate production.

Several other agencies — Paradigm, APA, Gersh, Innovative Artists and Verve — have signed deals with the WGA in recent months. It’s unclear if CAA and WME will stand together in the lawsuit, accusing the union of engaging in an illegal group boycott.

