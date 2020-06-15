United Talent Agency (UTA) has promoted Chelsea McKinnies and Emerson Davis to partner status, the agency announced on Monday.

“As champions of powerful and unique voices, Chelsea and Emerson have been integral to the growth and evolution of UTA,” UTA Co-President David Kramer said in a statement. “It is essential our partnership is comprised of dynamic and deserving leaders, particularly as we strive for our company to better reflect the world in which we live. Chelsea and Emerson make us better as a whole and will provide leadership and inspiration to colleagues who have been underrepresented in our partnership. UTA is fortunate to have such esteemed colleagues to help lead us in these times.”

Davis is a 14-year UTA veteran and has been a part of UTA’s Motion Picture Literary Group. He started in the UTA mailroom and was promoted to agent in 2010, and his clients include Hiro Murai, Kogonada, Terence Nance, Shaka King, Gillian Robespierre and Justin Tipping, as well as producer Stephanie Allain and authors Ta-Nehisi Coates and Michael Chabon and writers Dave Callaham and Chris Bremner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: United Talent Agency Promotes 8 Coordinators to Agent

McKinnies is an agent in UTA’s talent department and started at the agency in 2015. She started her agency career in 2008 at the CAA reception desk in New York and was promoted to agent there in 2012. She represents artists such as Constance Wu, Tracee Ellis Ross, Amandla Stenberg, Cynthia Erivo, Anna Faris, Aidy Bryant, Martin Lawrence, Kiersey Clemons and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Read original story UTA Elevates Emerson Davis, Chelsea McKinnies to Partners At TheWrap